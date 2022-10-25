Rob Taylor with the spoils from his latest success.

Taylor travelled to Sicily, Italy, alongside a handpicked Team GB line-up to compete in the World Martial Kombat Federations World Championships (WMKF).

The team manager was another city martial arts legend, Clifton Findley.

The event, which was held over two days, featured hundreds of competitors and numerous fighting disciplines with Taylor competing in the Masters Open weight division.

Rob Taylor (right) with Kamil Feret of Meon EMS Impulse Training.

And after a gruelling series of fights he was crowned World Champion once more at the grand old age of 51.

Taylor, a three-time winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Sportsman of the Year prize, said: “This was the hardest challenge yet and I’m stil hobbling around like an injured old man!

"But it was worth it to pick up another world title.

"I would like to thank my sponsors and trainers at Meon EMS Impulse Training studio based on Huntley Grove Peterborough for getting me ready for the championships.”

