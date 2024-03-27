The City of Peterborough stars playing international indoor hockey over the weekend

Adam Drake (left), Sue McNaughton (centre), Jonathan Short (second right) and Gareth Andrew (right).

Gareth Andrew (Over 40s), Adam Drake (Over 50s) and Andrea Howard (Over 60s) are in England squads, while Jonathan Short (Over 55s) and Sue McNaughton (Over 60s) will be playing for Wales.

Former City players Simon Miles and David Appleton are also in the England Over 40s squad.