The City of Peterborough stars playing international indoor hockey over the weekend
City of Peterborough Hockey Club are well represented at the World Indoor Masters event in Nottingham over the Easter weekend.
Gareth Andrew (Over 40s), Adam Drake (Over 50s) and Andrea Howard (Over 60s) are in England squads, while Jonathan Short (Over 55s) and Sue McNaughton (Over 60s) will be playing for Wales.
Former City players Simon Miles and David Appleton are also in the England Over 40s squad.
Group matches run from Thursday to Saturday with the semi-final scheduled for Sunday and the final and bronze medal matches on Monday.