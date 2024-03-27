The City of Peterborough stars playing international indoor hockey over the weekend

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club are well represented at the World Indoor Masters event in Nottingham over the Easter weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Adam Drake (left), Sue McNaughton (centre), Jonathan Short (second right) and Gareth Andrew (right).Adam Drake (left), Sue McNaughton (centre), Jonathan Short (second right) and Gareth Andrew (right).
Gareth Andrew (Over 40s), Adam Drake (Over 50s) and Andrea Howard (Over 60s) are in England squads, while Jonathan Short (Over 55s) and Sue McNaughton (Over 60s) will be playing for Wales.

Former City players Simon Miles and David Appleton are also in the England Over 40s squad.

Group matches run from Thursday to Saturday with the semi-final scheduled for Sunday and the final and bronze medal matches on Monday.

