The Capes brothers dominated an Open athletics meeting and a big day ahead for PANVAC Masters

Donovan Capes in shot put action.

The Capes brothers, Lawson & Donovan, were in action at the Charnwood Open Meeting at Loughborough and they returned home with a 100% success rate after winning all their events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawson Capes threw the 1.75 kilogramme discus 50.80m to set a new Peterborough & Nene Valley AC club record. He is ranked the 2nd best under 17 discus thrower in the country despite it not being his main event.

Needless to say the star thrower won his specialist event, the shot. His throw of 17.88m was his 2nd best of the season and he occupies top spot in the national rankings by well over a metre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Older brother Donovan was also a clear winner, taking first place in the under 23 shot with a throw of 13.26m. He is currently ranked 16th in the country in the under 23 age group.

Lawson Capes.

The Capes brothers are maintaining a strong family tradition in throwing events. Grandfather Geoff Capes competed in three Olympic Games shot put events and won two Commonwealth Games and European Indoor gold medals. He still holds the British record for the shot.

Lewis Capes, son of Geoff and father of Lawson and Donovan, is a former Public School shot put champion.

Over 60 PANVAC thrower Jim Gillespie was also in action at Loughborough, winning both the shot and discus in his age group. Gillespie threw the shot 8.65m and the discus 27.04m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another PANVAC club record fell when under 20 Archie Faulder clocked a 4:22.78 mile in a British Milers Club race at Bury.

FINALS DAY

PANVAC’s Masters athletes will be looking to maintain their standing as the top veterans club in the East of England when they compete in the Eastern Masters Track & Field League finals at Thurrock on Saturday.

The ladies won silver in the 2024 finals with the men claiming bronze. However, the combined score was substantially higher than that of any of their rivals.