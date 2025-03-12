The best of British bowlers included some locals

By Melvyn Beck
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
​Several bowlers from the area were part of the England women's indoor international team that regained the British Isles title in Wales over the weekend.

They included Chloe Brett and her Hunts colleagues Michelle Coleman and Rebecca Moorbey, along with Spalding trio Ruby Hill, Chelsea Spencer and Analisa Dunham.

After comfortable wins over Wales and Ireland, England pipped defending champions Scotland by one shot in their final match to complete a 100 per cent record, with the other three countries having one win apiece.

This weekend the men will be hoping to complete an England double by retaining their title in Llanelli.

Chloe's father Nicky Brett and Huntingdon colleague Lewis Baker are in the same rink, with Stamford's Stephen Harris leading for Robert Paxton.

