Teenager Tom triumphs in final Grand Prix of the season, plus race and results round-up

The start of the junior race at the final Peterborough Grand Prix Series at Ferry Meadows. Photo David Lowndes.

​Teenager Tom Preston won the final race of the Peterborough 5K Grand Prix series at Ferry Meadows.

​The 17 year-old Peterborough & Nene Valley AC flyer led a club one-two as he finished six seconds ahead of runner-up Nathan Bunting in a time of 15:16.

It was a slightly frustrating evening for Bunting who could havewon the series if he'd won this race. Instead the honour went to Hunts AC’s James Orrell who placed fourth with a 15:45 clocking, but had gained two victories earlier in the series. March AC’s Andrew Jakeman finished third in a time of 15:35.

Helpston Harrier George Bailey placed eighth with PANVAC’s Steve Wilkinson ninth. Both were given the same time of 16:24.

Dan Lewis, also of PANVAC, finished 13th in a time of 16:42, and Yaxley pair Danny Snipe and Darren Wells finished 15th and 16th both with a time of 16:46.

Cambridge & Coleridge AC’s Clare Thurgood won the ladies race in a time of 18:30, but the ladies series win went to Hunts AC’s Marcela Gracova who had already done the hard work and sat out the Ferry Meadows race.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot was the second lady home in a time of 18:42 with her team-mates Ellie Piccaver and Ros Loutit finishing sixth and ninth respectively. Piccaver clocked 19:34 to Loutitt’s 20:16.

Shara Jones of Helpston placed 10th with a time of 20:18, two places and three seconds up on Thorney’s Zion Demba.

Bushfield Joggers had two ladies in the top 20 with Laura Fountain 15th in 20:40 and Phillipa Mallet 19th in a time of 21:04. Thorney’s Kelly Maddy placed 16th in 20:41.

Frankie Benstead of Hunts AC won the junior 3km race in a time of 9:59 ahead of PANVAC pair Finlay Smith and Toby Staines who placed second and third in times of 10:16 and 10:34 respectively.

Iris Purser of BRJ Huntingdon was the first girl home in 11:22. PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn clocked 12:10 for second place.

PANVAC’s Paul Parkin finished 58th overall and 8th over 55 in the Sleaford 10K. Parkin clocked a time of 46:55.

ROUND-UP

Louie Hemmings set a new 3,000m personal best (PB) at the Watford Open Meeting. Hemmings took just over a second off his previous best when clocking a time of 9:15.69, and currently sits 15th in the national under 15 rankings.

Hunts AC’s Orton-based athlete Brandon Ballard ran a 1,500m PB of 4:01.13 during the Charnwood Open at Loughborough.

Several PANVAC athletes were also in action at Loughborough including Michael Major who ran a season's best 800m time of 2:00.86. Alexa Boole clocked 27.19 in the 200m and 43:52 in the 300m. Edie Twell ran a 13.41 100m and a 27.54 200m.

Felix Bowling clocked 4:10.51 in the 1,500m with Hannah Knight running 4:55.39 over the same distance.

OFFICIAL APPEAL

There is a shortage of officials across the athletics world and PANVAC are no exception.

Ken Maggs has been a fixture for many years amongst PANVAC officials, and the club are looking to recruit new volunteers. The club will pay for all training.

Maggs explained: “Over the last few years we have found a lot of clubs are lacking officials. We are struggling as well. Across the country there have been instances of fixtures being cancelled and leagues failing due to a lack of officials.”

Officials are usually either ex-athletes looking to put something back into the sport, those with family who compete for the club or athletics lovers who are unable to compete. If anyone would like to know more, please contact Ken at [email protected].