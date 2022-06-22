Abbie Sullivan is now a qualified coach.

Eight days before her 17th birthday, the Huntingdon-based player passed the England Rugby Coaching Certificate with flying colours, after an intensive year-long course.

It is believed she is the first female member of the club to have achieved coaching status and, not content with that, is now setting out to become the youngest member of the club ever to qualify as a referee as well.

“We’re all so proud of Abbie,” said Simon Potter, teams’ manager of the Girls Academy. “I’ll always remember the very first day she came to the club and am absolutely thrilled that all her hard work has been rewarded. She is an absolute inspiration to everyone around her.”

Peterborough Rugby Club – whose slogan is ‘the club for all’ – has a thriving Girls Academy with U18, U16, U14 and U12 teams all eagerly looking forward to the new season.

“We’d welcome anyone who fancies trying rugby. We can certainly accommodate more players and rugby has a rule that everyone plays half of every game, so there’s no danger of not playing matches,” added Potter.

“This isn’t about teaching girls how to play a game. It’s about building lifelong friendships, it’s about developing them as people, it’s about bringing rugby’s core values – Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship – into their lives.”