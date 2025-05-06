Technical troubles frustrate Guyhirn racer and Eye teenager battles on despite urgent need for sponsorship

Harry Cook in action at Oulton Park.

Guyhirn's Harry Cook started his 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike Championship campaign with a determined ride to 23rd place at Oulton Park, overcoming early weekend technical challenges with his DWM Triumph Racing Team.

The weekend began with frustration for Cook, who missed the crucial first free practice (FP) session due to software issues with his Triumph Daytona 660.

"We missed FP1 because we had to update our software as told in technical, but they couldn't find the new map until FP2," Cook explained. "Then in FP2 we had made some alterations after the test, as feeling is still not there with the new front-end suspension."

Cook eventually made it onto the track for the second practice session, posting a time of 1:48.148 that placed him 40th overall as he worked to find comfort with the unfamiliar front-end setup.

Despite starting from 35th on the grid, Cook showed impressive race pace and determination in a 12-lap race. He gained 12 positions throughout the race to finish 23rd, setting a best lap time of 1:45.466 - significantly faster than his practice times.

"It wasn't the start to the season we were hoping for, but we learned a lot about the bike in race conditions," Cook said afterward.

Cook will return to action at the second round of the championship at Donington Park on May 24-26, where he will look to build on the progress made during the opening weekend.

**Racing at Oulton in Cheshire over the Bank Holiday weekend was eventually postponed after an 11-rider crash in the British Supersport Championship motor cycle race which saw two riders lose their lives.

Eye teenager Mackenzie Taylor competes in the Vertu Mini Challenge Trophy at Brands Hatch this weekend. Unfortunately the 16 year-old will race on used tyres as a lack of sponsorship starts to bite.

Taylor drove well on his debut at Snetterton, but continued participation could depend on a new sponsorship deal.

A member of Taylor’s team said: “As the season continues, we’re actively seeking additional partners and sponsors to help support Mackenzie’s campaign. With the Mini Challenge featured across YouTube (Saturday) and ITV4/ITVX (Sunday), the exposure on offer is significant — reaching up to 17 million UK viewers and over 54 million globally.

"There’s still time to get involved this season. From branding on the race car to digital and social media presence, your business could be represented on one of the most exciting young talents in British motorsport.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.mactaylor.uk.