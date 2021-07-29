Team boss Lyon has been a roaring success with the Peterborough Panthers

Panthers team boss Rob Lyon.

Chapman says the impact Lyon has had at the club has rubbed off on others and his cool attitude has helped the team enjoy a terrific season so far.

Lyon previously worked for Chapman at King’s Lynn and won every domestic honour going in the second tier before their promotion to the top flight in 2010.

But having been out of the sport for three years, Lyon has returned with Panthers and overseen some impressive performances.

Chapman said: “In many ways I wish Rob could do more for us, but he’s a busy man on a business level and I know he’s enjoying being back involved.

“He proved at King’s Lynn what a good manager he was and he’s come straight back into it and had quite an influence with Panthers.

“Anyone can see what a good team spirit there is within the camp and a lot of that is down to Rob’s management.”

Chapman admits the loss of Ulrich Ostergaard to back and wrist injuries sustained at Edinburgh last week is a blow to Panthers. There is currently no timescale for his return.

“Like everyone else I’d like to wish Ulrich all the very best for a speedy recovery,” Chapman added. “He’s been brilliant for Panthers this season and I know how much the fans love him there. He’s got a great personality.

“It was a nasty one for him by all accounts and now we have to look at how to plug the gap, but as we speak we are still awaiting more of a firm update on how long he’s going to be out.”

Panthers will use rider replacement or employ a guest while Ostergaard is out.

Panthers are next in action on Monday (August 2) at in-form Wolverhampton at Monmore Green in a top-of-the-table clash.

Wolverhampton leapfrogged Panthers into top spot with a Monday night win over Belle Vue.

Panthers had gone top after maintaining their unbeaten away record at Sheffield in their last outing.