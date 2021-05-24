Talented Peterborough Panthers teenager excited about racing against the best in the world but first home meeting has been POSTPONED

Jordan Palin.

Panthers will now hope to start their season with a home and away double header against Belle Vue on Bank Holiday Monday (May 31) with the home meeting scheduled for a 7.30pm start,

Beverley youngster Palin is widely regarded as one of Britain’s hot prospects and gets his big break under the new ‘Rising Star’ scheme.

“It’s thanks to the scheme that I get this opportunity and I’m really excited about it,” Palin said.

“I’m sure I’ll also be a bit nervous, but I’m going into the season looking to learn and benefit from the experience.