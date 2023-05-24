Sweet success for busy Izzy in Bulgaria, and dad did okay as well!
The under 14 national champion came out on top of 61 entrants in the ‘Chocolate International Fencing Festival’, including a number of fencers who competed for their country at this year’s Under 17 European and World Championships.
Isabella won 2 of 5 bouts to narrowly make it through the first round to be seeded 42 going into the knock-out rounds.
Her low seed meant she had to take out high seeds to proceed through the event and she started with a 15-7 win over the 23rd seed, followed by a 15-8 win over the 10th seed, a 15-8 win over the 7th seed, a 15-11 win against the 15th seed and a 15-6 win against the 3rd seed in the semi-final.
The final saw her matched against top seed Monika Nedeva from Bulgaria and after a tough fight Isabella won 15-13.
The following day Isabella competed in the European Circuit Under 14 event. She qualified as the second seed and won by 15-10, 15-5, 15-11 and 15-11 before beating Zulal Can from Turkey 15-13 in the final.
Isabella is now ranked second under 14 in Europe.
**Father Chris Howser, who usually coaches rather than competes, fisnihed an excellent 16th out of 224 in the European Veterans Championships (50-60 year olds category) in Theonville, France.
Anyone interested in sponsoring Isabella, who also competes in modern pentathlon as well as fencing, can contact