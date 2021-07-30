SWAN charity is now over £2000 better off after hockey and tennis tournaments at Bretton Gate
Leaton’s Legends emerged victorious from the SWAN (Syndrome Without a Name) charity hockey tournament at Bretton Gate last weekend.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:00 am
But the SWAN charity was the real winner as generous players and spectators raised over £2,100 over the day.
Six mixed hockey teams took part in a competition which involved some innovative rules.
A team tennis tournament also took place to raise funds for SWAN.