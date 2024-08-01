Superhero flew to a debut success for Helpston Harriers

Hannah Knight finished second in the Stamford 5K. Photo David Lowndes

​Helpston Harrier Mike Kallenberg won the Stamford 5k on his racing debut for the club.

​The 33 year-old, who hit the headlines eight years ago when he set a new half marathon world record for a runner dressed as a superhero, crossed the line in the Peterborough Grand Prix series race, a five-event competition, in a time of 15:29.

Runner up Andrew Jakeman of March AC finished seven seconds later.

PANVAC’s Nathan Bunting took third place in 15:38, while James Orrell of Hunts AC, who has won the series with one race remaining, placed 5th in 15:46.

Kai Chilvers of PANVAC clocked 16:37 to take 7th place with his team-mates Craig Al-Rousi and Kirk Brawn 9th and 11th respectively.

Al-Rousi finished three seconds up on Brawn in 16:50.

Yaxley had three runners in the first 15, with Darren Wells 12th in 17:15, Luke Cossey 13th in 17:30 and Darren Hillier four seconds further back in 15th.

Hunts AC’s Marcela Gracova won the ladies race in a time of 18:23 with PANVAC’s Hannah Knight 2nd in 18:48.

PANVAC pair Olivia Walker and Josie Knight placed 4th and 6th in 19:12 and 19:31 respectively with Yaxley’s Ellie Piccaver 8th in 19:40.

Eleventh-placed placed Ros Loutit, who clocked 20:19, and 14th placed Abi Branston with a time of 20:39, made it three Yaxley ladies in the top 15.

Thorney Runners Zion Demba and Kelly Maddy placed 12th and 13th with Demba three seconds ahead of Maddy in 20:25.

The women's title is less clear cut than the men's, but Gracova is likely to be crowned champion if she runs in the final race of the series at Ferry Meadows on Wednesday, August 7.

PANVAC’s Finlay Smith placed 3rd in the junior 3k race in a time of 10:59 with Yaxley’s Xander Gunn 7th in 11:32. Emma Granville, also of Yaxley, was the first local girl placing 6th in 13:31.