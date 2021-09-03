Super sprinter Sean smashes two Peterborough & Nene Valley AC club records in Bedford meeting

Sean Garmory (left) and Alex Hampson.

Sprinter Sean Garmory collected two of the club records as he excelled in the 200 and 400m races.

Garmory (26) won the 200m with a new personal best (PB) of 22.53 and finished 2nd in the 400m in a time of 50:48.

Dave Brown was runner up in the B 400m. His time of 51.46 cemented his place as 2nd quickest over 40 400m runner in the national rankings.

The third club record of the day was attained by the all conquering Andrea Jenkins, who achieved a distance of 45.46m in the hammer. Jenkins is ranked as the nation’s number one over 45 Hammer thrower, and is ranked 5th in the discus,which she won at Bedford with a 33.69m throw. Becki Hall won the B discus with a distance of 31.22m, and ended 3rd in the shot with 12.04m. Elizabeth Moorhouse threw 11.17m when finishing runner up in the B shot.

James Dods and Simon Achurch shared the men’s throwing duties with three wins and four 2nd places between them. Dods threw 14.50m to win the shot, while Achurch won the B shot and discus with distances of 11.09 and 33.29m.

Abraham Jones ran well, winning the B 100m in 11.71 and finishing 2nd in the B 200m with 24.33.

Alex Hampson took 2nd place with a 1:55.87 800m clocking and Luke Brown ran 4:21.92 for runners up spot in the 1,500m.

Sean Reidy was runner up in the 400m hurdles in a time of 57.84 while Alastair Phelan clocked 62.95 when winning the B race.

Tomi Ogunyoye jumped 6.38m to take 2nd place in the long jump.

Paige Roadley won the B 800m on her club debut in a time of 2:29.68. Helena Darragh clocked 2:25.38 to finish 2nd in the A race.

Elizabeth Taylor ran a time of 60.14 for 3rd spot in the 400m while Nichola Gibson clocked 62.99, her fastest time in four years, for 2nd place in the B race.

Jessica Dixon Walker finished 2nd in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.23, and on a day of 18 second places for the club’s athletes Tayla Benson took two of them, with a 1.53m high jump and a B long jump distance of 4.63m.