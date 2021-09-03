Super sprinter Sean smashes two Peterborough & Nene Valley AC club records in Bedford meeting

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC wrapped up their National Athletics League campaign at Bedford with a second place finish in their mini-league and three new club records.

By Barry Warne
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 10:00 am
Sean Garmory (left) and Alex Hampson.

Sprinter Sean Garmory collected two of the club records as he excelled in the 200 and 400m races.

Garmory (26) won the 200m with a new personal best (PB) of 22.53 and finished 2nd in the 400m in a time of 50:48.

Dave Brown was runner up in the B 400m. His time of 51.46 cemented his place as 2nd quickest over 40 400m runner in the national rankings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The third club record of the day was attained by the all conquering Andrea Jenkins, who achieved a distance of 45.46m in the hammer. Jenkins is ranked as the nation’s number one over 45 Hammer thrower, and is ranked 5th in the discus,which she won at Bedford with a 33.69m throw. Becki Hall won the B discus with a distance of 31.22m, and ended 3rd in the shot with 12.04m. Elizabeth Moorhouse threw 11.17m when finishing runner up in the B shot.

James Dods and Simon Achurch shared the men’s throwing duties with three wins and four 2nd places between them. Dods threw 14.50m to win the shot, while Achurch won the B shot and discus with distances of 11.09 and 33.29m.

Abraham Jones ran well, winning the B 100m in 11.71 and finishing 2nd in the B 200m with 24.33.

Alex Hampson took 2nd place with a 1:55.87 800m clocking and Luke Brown ran 4:21.92 for runners up spot in the 1,500m.

Sean Reidy was runner up in the 400m hurdles in a time of 57.84 while Alastair Phelan clocked 62.95 when winning the B race.

Tomi Ogunyoye jumped 6.38m to take 2nd place in the long jump.

Paige Roadley won the B 800m on her club debut in a time of 2:29.68. Helena Darragh clocked 2:25.38 to finish 2nd in the A race.

Elizabeth Taylor ran a time of 60.14 for 3rd spot in the 400m while Nichola Gibson clocked 62.99, her fastest time in four years, for 2nd place in the B race.

Jessica Dixon Walker finished 2nd in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.23, and on a day of 18 second places for the club’s athletes Tayla Benson took two of them, with a 1.53m high jump and a B long jump distance of 4.63m.

Holly Aslin finished 3rd in the A long jump with 4.88m while Grace Tidman was B high jump runner up with 1.43m.