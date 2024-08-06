Success in Sudbury for Peterborough City rowers, big summer regatta at Thorpe Meadows this weekend

​Peterborough City rowers enjoyed success at the 150th anniversary Sudbury Regatta, including one ‘easy’ win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That description was delivered by the race commentators after the Mixed Senior 8 Final won by City’s crew of Mike King, Chris Elder, James Marshall, Sarah Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Keely Watson, Hannah Pape and coxed by Lucy Gauntlett, had sailed through the finish line with the help of a composite Henley Royal Regatta winner.

Elder, King and Marshall, along with Tom Dray, also competed in the in 4+ Championship for The Burton Challenge Cup and, coxed by junior Hannah Fitzjohn, won the final by one-and-a-half lengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also success for City juniors with Olivia Agyapong and Anouk Bosma winning the Women’s J17 2x final by an impressive 4 lengths.

Fitzjohn not only coxed a win, but she sculled one too, winning her Women’s J14 1x final by 1.5 lengths.

**The popular Peterborough City Summer Regatta takes place at Thorpe Meadows this weekend with racing from 6.30am-7pm on Saturday and from 9am to 5.40pm on Sunday.