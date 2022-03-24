Stunning start to the season as Peterborough Panthers star beats big names to a prestigious trophy, press and practice day on Monday

MIchael Palm Toft with the prestigious Peter Craven Memorial Trophy. Photo: Ian Charles/MI News)

Palm Toft was drafted in as a late addition to Belle Vue’s star-studded Peter Craven Memorial on Monday night and pulled off a stunning win.

In a line-up which included former World Champions Tai Woffinden and Jason Doyle, plus a host of past and current Grand Prix racers, he notched 11 points to go straight through to the six-man final where he got the better of Matej Zagar and Woffinden.

After joining a list of glittering names on the roll of honour in memory of a former World Champion Palm Toft said: “There are some big names on this trophy and to win it isn’t something I expected, but it feels amazing to say that I have.

“I don’t go into any meeting without wanting to win and when I got the call the previous day, I wasn’t going to just go and make up the numbers.

“I knew I’d have to make every race count in a field like this and it paid off in the best possible way so I’m delighted to start my season off on a high.

“It’s not quite sunk in yet. It is a very prestigious meeting and there are riders who’ve won this trophy who’ve gone on to do great things.

“It’s a very special feeling and I’m delighted I had the chance to be a part of it.”

**Panthers’ riders - including six Premiership title winners from the 2021 season - will be back at Alwalton on Monday for the club’s press and practice day.

They will meet the media from 11.30am for interviews and photo opportunities, followed by track action at 2pm.

And fans will have the opportunity to meet the riders when they attend an evening event hosted by the Supporters Club on Monday night at the Post Office Club – doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start with admission on the door.