Sadie Graver (left).

Sadie Graver was a whirlwind winner on a big night of bareknuckle boxing at the O2 Arena in London.

The Peterborough mum took only 24 seconds to overwhelm Ashleigh Madders from Northern Ireland.

Graver was back in the ring only nine weeks after losing a hard debut against Mathilda Wilson in front of 3,000 fight fans at the same venue and millions more around the world.

Graver didn’t have any time to settle into the scheduled three-round fight as Madders came out firing punches.

Graver met her head on and landed a couple of clean punches to daze the Irish woman.