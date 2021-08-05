Struggling Stars to get full respect from Peterborough Panthers at the East of England Arena tonight

Hans Andersen leads the way for Panthers against King's Lynn in June.

The Stars have only won two meetings all season, but they have shown some improvement in recent weeks and now have a new manager in Alex Brady.

A bumper crowd is expected with many Stars fans set to make the journey over from Norfolk.

Panthers are looking to bounce back from their Monday night defeat at Wolverhampton where they managed to gain a consolation point for losing away from home by just four points.

That result dropped Panthers to third, but they could return to top spot tonight with a sizeable success.

Lyon will face his old club after enjoying a glittering spell in charge of the Stars, winning every major trophy during their Championship days.

Lyon said: “We treat everyone with the respect they deserve, but it’s about what we do as a team.

“If we do our job at home then we should come out as winners, but King’s Lynn have had a bit of a resurgence in the last few weeks so we won’t be taking them lightly and I’m sure it will be a good match.

“We have to be confident in our own ability and our own form to make sure we come away with a win.

“It was disappointing to lose at Wolverhampton, but at least we claimed a consolation point and were very competitive.

“We knew our unbeaten away run would come to an end at some point. There’s too much quality in this league for us to go away all season and be unbeaten.

“It’s gone now and so it’s all about getting three points tonight to keep us at the top.”

Panthers will again be without popular Dane Ulrich Ostergaard because of wrist and back injuries and will utilise the rider replacement facility once again which means his four programmed riders will be taken by teammates without using a guest.