Strong start for Maxey youngster Alfie in his pursuit of a big British karting title
Maxey boy and Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton student Alfie Garford impressed with a strong second placed finish in the British Kart Championship opener at the Shenington Kart Club last weekend (May 29/30).
Garford (12) had enjoyed a fine debut season in the Junior TKM event in 2020 finishing ninth, but he’s now the third seed in his age group. Garford was outstanding in practice topping all the time sheets, but qualification didn’t go to plan as he found himself held up behind slower karts and he could finish no better than 13th.
That meant he needed to drive well in two heats to get nearer the front of the grid for the final and he delivered in style with a series of fastest lap times enabling him to carve through the field and clinch third place.
Garford’s two main rivals for the title were ahead of him at the start, but the local lad took the lead in the early stages before dropping back to third again in the 16-minute race.
But another fine manoeuvre pushed Garford back up to second and, although he couldn’t haul back the leader, it was still a decent start to the season.
Round Two takes placed at Garford’s local track in Kimbolton on the weekend of June 12/13.