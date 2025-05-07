Strong England debuts for PANVAC stars Seb and Tom, plus good club results elsewhere

Seb Beedell in action in Cardiff.

​PANVAC aces Seb Beedell & Thomas Preston made their England debuts at the Cardiff 5km last weekend.

​Beedell finished 11th in a time of 14:38, just 18 seconds behind the winner. Irritatingly he just missed out on a cash prize, with payments made to the top 10 finishers.

Preston clocked a personal best time of 14:46 to finish 21st and the PANVAC pair were, impressively, the 2nd and 4th under 20s over the line.

The two city stars earned their first international calls after impressive performances for the successful PANVAC under 20 team.

MASTERS

A PANVAC team finished 10th in the British Masters Road Relays over 55 age group at Mallory Park.

Sean Beard ran the first three mile leg in a time of 20:27 and was followed by Dave Knighton with 19:20 and Daniel Harris with 19:27.

OPEN JUMPS

PANVAC hosted an open jumps meeting on Sunday, and it produced pleasing results for a number of the clubs’ athletes.

Jessica McClean was equal first lady in the high jump with a 1.35m clearance. Rohan Hatfield was the 2nd man with a jump.of 1.60m.

Under 15 Romily Sondh cleared 1.30m. Sondh achieved a distance of 4.04m in the long jump.

Charlotte Smith was the leading lady in the long jump with a distance of 4.97m. Emma Hornsby was 3rd with 4.81m. Under 13 Lauren Ayre jumped 3.69m.

Beth Torr produced an 8.73m triple jump & a 4.14m long jump.