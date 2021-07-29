Stones on a roll again in Dan Duffy Trophy final, Hunts final dates, Munday Shield, Mick Lewin over 55s

Blackstones are pictured with the Dan Duffy Trophy after their win against Parkway in the Northants Bowling Federation’s County Club Championship Final.

They defeated Parkway 86-65 in the four-rink final of the Dan Duffy Trophy at Langtoft Pearl to qualify for next year’s Durham Centenary Trophy, the English Bowling Federation’s National Club Championship.

Although rink honours were shared at two apiece, Parkway’s successes for the rinks of Tristan Morton and Stuart Popple were only by a margin of one shot at the expense of Martyn Dolby and John Earl respectively, while Blackstones’ Adam Warrington and Stephen Harris were comfortable winners against Ean Morton and Simon Law.

Scores DAN DUFFY FINAL: Blackstones bt Parkway 86-65 (Blackstones rinks first):

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Morris, Dusty Miller, Martyn Dolby 14, Trevor Collins, Tony Scarr, Tristan Morton 15

Malc Smith, Mark Pye, John Earl 24, Brian Martin, James Harford, Stuart Popple 25.

Rita Downs, Darren Middleton, Adam Warrington 28, Sophie Morton, Mike Robertson, Ean Morton 11.

Martin Stokes, Sam Downs, Stephen Harris 20, Paul Dalliday, Michelle Coleman, Simon Law 14.

Parkway will be hoping for better fortune on Thursday (July 29) when they face Peterborough & District in the Adams Cup decider at Yaxley.

IN the Hunts county competitions, the triples of Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) and Nick Brett (Brampton) play-off next Wednesday (August 4) for a place in the Bowls England National Championships at Leamington next month after defeating Trevor Dighton (St Ives) and Michael Jeapes (Parkway) respectively.

However, Brett was beaten 17-12 in the fours semi-finals by the Whittlesey Manor rink of Dave Corney, Wayne Hubbard, Martin Welsford and Mick Linnell, who now face Stuart Popple’s Parkway rink in the final on August 6, the city-based club beating Buckden’s Richard Stevens 14-8.

The women’s triples and four finals next week will both feature teams led by Catherine Popple (Parkway) and Karen Leader (Sawtry).

BROTHERS Tristan and Ean Morton (Parkway) were beaten 17-12 by Scott and Mark Walton in the last 32 of the Bowls England family pairs.

There’s an all-Parkway clash in the men’s 055 singles county decider with Tony Reed facing Mike Robertson.

IN the Peterborough League, the Munday Shield semi-final line-up for August 6 is Whittlesey Manor A against Conservative and Whittlesey Manor B against West Ward B.

The Mick Lewin Over 55 KO Trophy semi-finals take place on Friday, July 30 with CoP Molins hosting Whittlesey Manor A and Blackstones entertaining West Ward Lions.