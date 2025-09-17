Steve wins GB selection for three major triathlon championships in the space of four weeks

Steve Hope.

Steve Hope has completed a hat-trick of World and European triathlon qualifications in just 4 weeks.

The PACTRAC legend has taken full advantage of moving up an age group, a fact confirmed by a strong performance at a sprint triathlon event in Bournemouth last weekend.

The race doubled as a qualification race for the European Sprint Championships in Barcelona next year and Hope finished 5th in his age group to make the GB team.

In recent weeks Hope had already booked spots in the GB teams for the World Standard and Sprint Championship races in Pontevedra, Spain so the hat-trick is now complete.

The Bournemouth race involved a a 750 metre sea swim, a 13-mile out and back bike leg and a 3.1 mile run along the Promenade. The event took place early in the morning to utilise the dual-carriageway on the bike, which also helped to miss the worst of the impending wind and rain.

Hope finished 123rd overall in a time of 83.58 (13.42, 46.47 and 23.39).

ROUND-UP

After a 1,900 metre swim in Rutland Water and a 56-mile bike around Uppingham and Empingham, PACTRAC’s Rachel Baker started the half-marathon 13.1 mile run at the Vitruvian Triathlon nearly 7½ minutes down.

But Baker enjoyed a consistently fast run to gradually reel in her opponents and she took the lead in her age group in a sprint finish for the line. Baker completed the race in 4.56.15.

Clubmate Eleanor Pike came 2nd in her age group. Having started the run in 3rd, she had to run her rivals down for 10 miles before gaining one place 3 miles from the finish. Pike completed the course in 5.27.33.

Two PACTRAC Juniors competed in the Darley Moor Duathlons, with Byron Stother finishing 5th in the TriStar 1 event and Hugo Flikweert coming 6th in the TriStar 2.

PACTRAC man Chris Northern joined 3 other managers from Hippo Motor Group in Peterborough to take on the legendary National 3 Peaks Challenge; which they completed in 23hrs 54mins.

Starting with the mighty Ben Nevis, they pushed through the 'never ending' steps of Scafell Pike, and finished with Snowdon. There were many obstacles to overcome on the challenge as they raised £1,200 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.