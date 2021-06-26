Star Peterborough sportsmen are off to the Tokyo Olympics

James Fox is lifted by a World Cup winning GB squad.

Paralympic rower James Fox, a former Jack Hunt School student and Peterborough City Rowing Club member, will get the chance to defend the mixed coxed four title he helped to win in Rio in 2016.

And Gunthorpe-based gymnast Jake Jarman has been selected as first reserve for the GB team so will travel to Tokyo ready to step in should misfortune strike one of the first-choice competitors.

Fox (29) is no stranger to the big stage. He’s a dominant force in his sport winning three successive world titles with the GB team either side of their Rio success. He was awarded the MBE after his Rio Gold.

Jake Jarman in action.

The GB team will be strong favourites to win Gold again in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Paralympics run from August 24 to September 5 with the rowing events scheduled for August 27-29.

Jarman only just missed out on selection for the GB team. He was named as one of three reserves for a team led by Olypic champion Max Whitlock, but he has earned the right to be the sole travelling reserve after impressing in training.

Jarman is just 19 and competes out of the Huntingdon Gym Club.