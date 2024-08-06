Stamford’s Ed Lowe has secured an Olympic silver medal as part of Great Britain’s Men’s Team Sprint squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was the lead-off man for the trio, which also included Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin, who were beaten by a dominant Dutch team.

Roy van der Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set a world record of 40.949 on their way to gold well ahead of Great Britain’s 41.814 in the 750m race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result still represented a great return for the newly put together British squad who admitted to only expecting to be competing for bronze after the race.

= Ed Lowe of Team Great Britain competes during the Men's Team Sprint. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Lowe said: “I’m ecstatic. A silver medal is something I didn’t think was possible going into this.

"I’ll definitely take second place to the Dutch. Huge credit to the team. I’m so pleased.”

GB qualified for the gold medal ride thanks with a convincing victory over Germany in 41.819, the second fastest time of the heats. They also recorded the second fastest time in qualifying behind the Dutch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch were the overwhelming favourites having won five of the last seven World Championships and all of the last six European Championships as well as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

GB men have a fine record in the event winning gold in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and silver in 2020.

Lowe is competing in his first Olympics after taking up cycling with Fenland Clarion and Bourne Wheelers aged seven.

He will celebrate his 21st birthday later this month.