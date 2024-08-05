Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stamford man Ed Lowe led Great Britain safely through qualifying as the men’s team cycling sprint got under way on Monday.

GB finished second behind the Netherlands in qualifying and will now contest the first round and, hopefully, the finals on Tuesday. The first round is scheduled to start at 6pm with the final races getting under way at 6.55pm.

Lowe and teammates Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin finished in a time of 41.862 compared to the 41.279 by the Netherlands who beat their own Olympic record. Australia finished third. The team sprint races take place over 750m. GB men have a fine record in the event winning gold in 2012 and 2016 and silver in 2020.

GB won gold in the women’s team sprint on Monday in a world record time.