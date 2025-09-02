Speedy Smith raced through Cambridge at 60mph, tennis players have raised £10k for charity, plus golf and darts latest

Oscar Smith in action in Cambridge. Photo Joe Matthews

Peterborough Cycling Club star Oscar Smith travelled as fast as 60 miles per hour through Cambridge town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He maintained an average speed of just under 45mph as he finished an excellent sixth in the Cambridge Criterium race, a Regional B race in the Rapha Super Series.

Smith started well back in the field, but passed around 50 racers on the first lap to get among the leaders. He held a leading position for the rest of the race and managed a 6th place in a sprint before claiming the same spot overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TENNIS Local players have achieved their target of crashing through the £10k barrier in total sponsorship raised for Sue Ryder. The City of Peterborough clubs hosts an annual fundraising tournament for the charity at Bretton Gate and this year they raised the £423 required to reach the £10k target in 10 years.

From the left, Julie Wych (LTA), Foh Little, Graham Moyle, Phil Nicholson and Andy Stanley.

The winning team was Foh Little, Graham Moyle, Phil Nicholson and Andy Stanley. Julie Wych from the LTA was on hand to present the prizes.

GOLF

Results from the local clubs…

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Queen Mother Cup stableford: 1 Marilyn Smith, 2 Oggie Wentworth, 3 Sue Dibble.

Pink Peril Cup:1 Margaret Seed/Oggie Wentworth, 2 Maureen Taylor/Trish Crighton, 3 Jackie Butler/Ann Maris/Shirley Simpson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men: Queen Mother Cup stableford: 1 Greg Yates, 2 Richard Cheng, 3 Douglas Trollope.

Mixed: Weekend medal: 1 Aaron Roe, 2 Paul Bird, 3 Gary Hodson.

Old Bell Texas Scramble: 1 C. Farrance/I. Vohra/T. Pogson/B. Bird, 2 F. Demaio/R. Gray/H. Butler/A. Butler, 3 K. Huntly/P. Stadler/D. Trollope/D. Lambert.

Seniors: Yellow Medal qualifier: Division One: 1 David Tansley, 2 Les Wells, 3 Michael Graham. Division Two: 1 Kit Hunt, 2 Martin Eldridge, 3 Philip Nuttall. Division 3: 1 Roger Allen, 2 David Clarke, 3 David Riley.

NENE PARK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men: Captain’s Day: Division One: 1 Dave Riley 40pts, 2 Stuart Chalmers 39, 3 Chris Hewitt 39pts. Division Two: 1 Duane Baker 44pts, 2 Zac Rolt 39, 3 Paul Dearing 38pts.

9-hole Summer League Round 5 TW: 1 Nino Nuzzo 44/32, 2 Keith Burton 43/33, 3 Colum Burke 40/34.

Ladies: Captain’s Day: 1 Rosie Stafford 38pts, 2 Lorraine Mann 38pts, 3 Elaine Williams 38.

Stableford TW: Division One: Mary Webber 45pts, 2 Anne Curwen 44, 3 Denise Payne 38. Division Two: 1 Barbara Bird 45pts, 2 Gill Wilson 42pts, 3 Julie Gay 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seniors: Parker Private Hire Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Dave French 40pts, 2 Barry Tyler 40, 3 John Devine 40. Division Two: 1 David Walker 39pts, 2 James Dougal 38, 3 Brian Scully 37.

Mixed: Seniors/Ladies Texas Scramble OM: 1 Ann Hawkins/Rebecca Core/Geoff Core nett 55, 2 George Walters/Barbara Bird/Jenny Walters 56, 3 Paul Wright/Wai Li/Yee Li 56.

DARTS

Farcet’s 4-2 win at Boule B means the top 3 in the Peterborough Mixed Pairs League are separated by 1 point.

Standings: 1 Boule B P11 57pts, 2 Farcet P12 57pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds P11 56pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P11 39pts, 5 Apple Cart P12 23pts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest results: Boulevard Bail Bonds 5, Apple Cart 1; Boule B 2, Farcet 4.

High scores: Reece Currie (Boule B) 180, 100; Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 123, 100 x 2; Ray Elsom (Farcet) 140, 100; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140; Ian Swift (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140; Patrick Crabtree (Farcet) 140; Leigh Truss (Boule B) 137; Michael Cole (Farcet) 134; 100 x 3, Ella Crabtree (Farcet) 119.