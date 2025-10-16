Sixth European gold medal for PANVAC star and a round-up of local athletics results

Andrea Jenkins in action. Photo David Lowndes.

PANVAC’s Andrea Jenkins won her 6th European Masters Weighted Throw gold at the 2025 championship held in Madeira.

Competing in the over 50 category for the first time, Jenkins threw 18.59m to add to her colossal collection of world and European medals. She just missed out in the hammer finishing 4th.

Matthew Dalton, also of PANVAC, placed 8th in the over 45 decathlon. His highlight was taking first place in the high jump with a 1.56m clearance.

CROSS COUNTRY

Yaxley Runners took the local honours in the North Midlands Cross Country League season opener in Derby with their ladies finishing 5th out of 24 teams. Kayleigh Longfoot (7th) was well supported by Ros Loutit (38th) and Kerry Goymour (61st)

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ladies finished 14th with 23rd placed Amber Park their first runner over the line.

The PANVAC men had a decent day finishing 6th out of 23 teams. Nathan Bunting in 14th was followed by 39th placed Michael Major with Steve Wilkinson six places further back. John Pike finished 54th with Alex Curtis crossing the line in 84th place.

ROUND-UP Roy Mayhew of PACTRAC Roy finished 4th in his over-80 year age category at the Berlin Half Marathon in 2:49:21.

Bushfield Jogger Brian Corleys finished as the 13th over 50 at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:44.52. It was a welcome personal best for the 50 year old in his 8th outing over the distance.