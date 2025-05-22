Six year winning streak is finally over for PACTRAC star

Paul Lunn in action.

PACTRAC stars were in triathlon action in Slovakia, Majorca, Wales and England and racked up some decent results.

Paul Lunn competed for the 14th time in the 70.3 Half-Ironman in Alcudia, Majorca and finished 3rd in his age group amid some top competition. This result actually ended a streak of 16 consecutive age group wins at this distance for Lunn, spanning over 6 years!

Lunn who was the 70.3 Age Group World Champion in both 2022 and 2023 was involved in a hard fought race. He was 12th out of the swim, 1:30 to 2:30 minutes down on his main adversaries, with the gap only slightly extending thereafter, as the top three came in just over 3 minutes apart. Lunn finished in 4:31.54.

Steve Hope competed for the 2nd consecutive year at the Challenge World Championships in Samorin, Slovakia. With the swim shortened due to the 11 degree temperature in the Danube, some fast and furious racing ensued in a field stacked full of top athletes, as befits a World Championships (Challenge are a rival company to Ironman that use the same distances). Hope finished in 5:42:07 for a 27th place age group finish.

The second race in the British Triathlon Super-Series for youth and junior athletes took place in Llanelli, with Tom Hughes registering a fine 17th place finish against some stiff competition over a 375m swim, a 7.5 mile bike ride and a 1.5 mile run.

Athletes had to endure a cold swim at the Outlaw Half (swim 1,900m, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles) in Nottingham, which accounted for many of the 263 non-starters out of the 1,600 entrants. Simon Guerin had his usual fast start to finish 11th in his age group in another sub 5-hour performance.

Sophie Robotham continues to improve and finished 4th in her age group in the accompanying Sprint Distance Triathlon.

Over 300 competitors competed in the various events at Box End with Jason English winning his age group in the Sprint Triathlon with a top 10 overall finish and a time of 1:37:38.