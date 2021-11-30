Six different winners of six trophies at the PACTRAC triathlon awards night

Some of the PACTRAC award winners, from left, Daniel Richardson, Georgina Jennings, Paul Lunn and Susie Freeman.

The club’s popular mini-series resumed in the summer with five mid-week events taking place at the brand new pool in Oundle. Mark Weathersby and Susie Freeman took the male and female honours which were determined by their best three events.

‘PACTRACer of the year’ went to head coach Louise Hathaway for her boundless enthusiasm including organising virtual sessions during lockdowns and establishing a second swimming venue at Stanground.

The ‘outstanding performance’ trophy was shared between Paul Lunn and Georgina Jennings. The two have won this prize four times between them in the last six years.

Lunn won his age group title in all five half-ironman events he contested, while Jennings won a gold medal at the England Sprint Championships.