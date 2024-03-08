Siblings from Nassington to build on their late father's British Superbike legacy

Glenn Irwin (left) and Jordan Bird.

​Paul Bird was the founder of the PBM and passed away in September soon after his team claimed a ninth British title. His drivers Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin finished 1-2 in the individual standings.

And Bird’s twin children have now confirmed the team will carry on.

The twins issued a joint statement. It read: “We are delighted to confirm the PBM team will be back on the grid this season.

“It has obviously been a real emotional rollercoaster for us and we are so proud of what the whole team achieved last year.

“The PBM team remain fully committed to the Championship and, after a lot of uncertainty over the last few months, we are delighted Glenn returns as we begin the next chapter for PBM.

"He has a long-standing history with the team – from making his Superbike debut, to a first podium and his first race win in the Championship. We hope that together we can add a Championship title to that this season!

“We thank our partners and fans for their continued support and we are now looking forward to the future of PBM and keeping Dad’s memory alive.”

Frank Bird is a successful motor sport competitor in his own right.

Under Paul Bird’s leadership, the PBM team celebrated nine BSB titles, 138 race wins, 175 race podiums and 98 pole positions.

Last season, PBM won 18 races and finished on the podium a further 18 times, of which Irwin won 10 races and scored a further eight podium finishes.

Now Irwin is bidding to go one better as he seeks an incredible tenth title for Bennetts BSB’s most successful team.

Irwin said: “There was never really anywhere else I wanted to be, despite interest from elsewhere. Even when there was some uncertainty my heart and attention was always to remain with PBM.