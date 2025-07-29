Shot put star Capes retains his international title, while Corleys put on a show at Heckington

Lawson Capes was on top of another podium in Derby.

Lawson Capes won gold at the Schools International Athletics Board Championship in Derby.

The shot-putting star threw 18.38m on a rainy day at Derby. He took first place by almost two metres in a competition where two athletes from each of the home nations go up against each other. This is the second year running that Capes has won the championship.

He then suffered a rare defeat at the National Championship in Birmingham where he threw 16.29m to win under 17 bronze.

Jack Wheatley was one of several other PANVAC athletes in action at Birmingham and he just missed out on the final of the under 20 110m hurdles. Wheatley was 9th fastest in the heats, with the top eight going forward to the final. He did have the consolation of running a 14.41 personal best (PB) and has improved his fastest time by over half a second already this summer. Max Roe ran 15.05 in the heats.

Angus Bowling finished 7th in the senior men's pole vault with a 4.30m clearance.

Jessica Dixon-Walker clocked 15.40 in the senior ladies 100m hurdles heat while Holly Aslin clocked 12.42 in her senior ladies 100m heat.

10 MILE RACE

Bushfield’s Brian Corleys finished 4th in the Heckington Show 10 mile road race in a time of 56:26.

Quite a few local athletes headed to the Lincolnshire village just outside Sleaford and PANVAC’s Dan Lewis was the second Peterborough-based athlete finishing 19th in 59:29.

Werrington Jogger Miguel Cann was comfortably the leading over 60 placing 33rd in 61:20. Darren Wells of Yaxley finished 39th in 62:05.

Vanessa Gunn of Yaxley finished as 15th lady in 1:13.41. Gunn’s Yaxley team-mate Lisa Box was 24th in 1:16.56.

PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennitt Clough clocked 1:15.39 for a 19th place finish. Bushfield pair Elena Olik and Philippa Mallet finished 24rd and 26th respectively in 1:16.27 & 1:17.08.