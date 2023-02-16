Lawson Capes on top of the medal podium after winning the National Indoor Under 15 shot out competition.

​The national title caps off a successful indoor season for the PANVAC athlete which included a remarkable throw of 17.03m in a meeting at Loughborough. That was the third longest throw indoors ever by an under 15.

Donovan Capes found himself in a much more competitive under 20s competition where five throwers went over the 15m mark. Capes achieved 5th place with a best throw of 15.31m.

PANVAC also had five hurdlers in action at Sheffield.

Philippa Taylor during the Stamford St Valentine's 30k race.

On her debut appearance at the event Pearl Ford ran a new personal best (PB) of 9.43 when finishing 4th in her heat.

Fourteen year old Sienna Slater, who like Ford is in her first year in the under 17 age group, ran a 9.05 PB when finishing 2nd in her heat. She was eliminated in the semi-finals after a 9.10 clocking.

Max Roe in his first appearance as an under 20 at the championships ran a new PB of 8.43 when finishing 5th in his heat.

Katie Marsh ran 9.73 finishing 6th in her under 20 heat, while under 17 Jack Wheatley finished 3rd in his heat with an 8.53 clocking missing out on the final by 0.01 of a second.

RECORD RUN

Philippa Taylor continued to re-write the local running record books when she smashed the ladies over 55 course record at Stamford St Valentine's 30k.

The Helpston Harrier now holds the course record across the four age five year age bands from over 40's to over 55's after completing the hilly road race course in 2:14.58.

When at her very best back in 2011 Taylor ran 1:56.50 on the course, and though operations to both achilles tendons have taken their toll she remains far too strong for most opponents of a similar age.

The honour of first local lady home went to Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Maggie Skinner who clocked 2:12.19 and finished as 3rd over 40 lady.

Host club Stamford Striders provided the first two local finishers, with Luke Harrison 3rd in 1:50.39 and Mark Popple 20th with a 1:59.32 clocking.

James Bishop of Bushfield Joggers was the leading Peterborough based athlete finishing 48th in 2:07.31,

Elizabeth Sennit-Clough of PANVAC clocked 2:24.57 to finish 2nd over 45 lady with Yaxley's Ross Loutit 3rd over 55 lady in 2:26.40.

COUNTY CALL UPS

Eight teenage athletes from Peterborough have been selected to represent Cambridgeshire in the English Schools Cross Country Championships at Nottingham next month.

Sisters Erin and Olivia Walker, Lola Fletcher, Leo Howard (all Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton), Joseph Reindel (Nene Park Academy) and Rosie Ackerman, Felix Bowling and Lewis Wiles (all King’s) were the successful eight.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC's Chloe Tyler finished as first lady in the Holme 5k in Nottingham. Her time of 18:34 saw her finish 6th overall.

Paul Parkin finished 3rd and Daryl Coulter 5th over 50 in a half marathon at the same venue with times of 1:38.00 and 1:45.55 respectively.

