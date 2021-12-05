Shock defeat for 10-man Peterborough Sports, Stamford win a key game, Yaxley win a big-game thriller, heavy defeats in the United Counties Premier Division, but Blackstones boss starts with a win, Whittlesey warm up for FA Vase date in style and Peterborough North End come behind to claim rare away win

Dion Sembie-Ferris in action for Peterborough Sports (blue) against Redditch. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side played poorly and were damaged by a red card for star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris who collected a second caution in the first minute of the second-half.

Neither side looked likely to score until Redditch forward Romario Martin lobbed home beautifully eight minutes from time.

It wasn’t all bad news for second-placed Sports as third-placed Banbury suffered a shock first defeat of the season, 2-1 at St Ives. Coalville, 4-1 home winners over Nuneaton, are now four points clear at the top.

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean (seated) and his management team during the game against Redditch. Photo: James Richardson.

It was the first Saturday home game for Sports since September 11 and it drew a crowd of 302.

It was a great day for Stamford AFC who moved into the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division with a 3-1 win at rivals Carlton. The Daniels moved above their victims thanks to goals from Harry Vince, Connor Bartle and Tendai Chitiza.

Spalding United did their local rivals a big favour by drawing 2-2 at fourth-placed Chasetown courtesy of a 90th-minute equaliser from Ryan Flitton. Scott Floyd had earlier give the Tulips the lead.

Yaxley won a thriller towards the bottom of the table as they came from behind twice to beat Sutton Coldfield 4-3 at In2itive Park. Dan Cotton’s 63rd minute penalty uiltimately proved decisive. Tom Waumsley, Matt Sparrow and Bradley Gothard also scored for the Cuckoos.

Josh Moreman in action for Peterborough Sports against Redditch. Photo: James Richardson.

Wisbech remain deep in relegation trouble after a predictable 5-1 defeat at leaders Ilkeston. Dylan Edgle claimed the Wisbech consolation.

There were heavy United Counties Premier Division defeats for Holbeach United, Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United by a combined score of 16-0, but Blackstones and Bourne celebrated single-goal successes in Division One over Wwst Bridgeford and Ingles respectively. It was a first game in charge of Stones for new manager Lloyd Burton.

Whittlesey Ahletic continue to fly the flag in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League. They bashed bottom club Wisbech St Mary 5-0 at Feldale Field to move up to third ahead of a big third round FA Vase clash at home to Newport Pagnell next Saturday (December 11).

Peterborough North End came from a goal down to secure a rare away win, 3-1 at Framlingham after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men. Harry Grigas, Nathan Smith and Bogdan Masnita scored the North End goals.

RESULTS

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 0, Redditch 1.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Carlton 1, Stamford 3 (Bartle, Chitiza, Vince); Chasetown 2, Spalding 2 (Flitton, Floyd); Ilkeston 5, Wisbech 1 (Edge); Yaxley 4 (Cotton, Sparrow, Gothard, Waumsley) Sutton Coldfield 3.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Holbeach 0, Newark 6, Melton 4, Deeping Rangers 0; Pinchbeck Utd 0, Anstey Nomads 5.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Chambers, Gargan), West Bridgeford 1; Ingles 0, Bourne 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Kirkby & Pakefield 1, March Town 1 (Friend).