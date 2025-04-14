Several Annabel Murcott students were kings and queens at Kettering tournament

The Annabel Murcott team in Kettering.

The Annabel Murcott Schools of Tae Kwon Do had some outstanding results at the recent Midlands Championships in Kettering

Students from 5 years old to adult entered into several disciplines, including ‘Sparring’ ‘Patterns’ & ‘Destruction’. ‘Destruction’ is the discipline of demonstrating power and technique by breaking inanimate objects like boards or bricks.

Over 700 students from various clubs in the area took part in the competition.

Gold medals for Annabel Murcott Schools were won by Oscar Bell, Kaitlyn Cyriac, Harrison Shreeve, Amira Mahmood, Emily Molsher and Baiba Campbell.

Silvers were won by Archie Pattinson, Caitlyn Smith, Grace Swindell (3), Oscar Bell (2), James Frost (2) and Harrison Shreeve. Baiba Campbell also won a bronze medal.

Annabel’s local schools are based in Stamford, Bourne, Peterborough and Deeping and currently they are all in training for the World Tae Kwon Do Championships in Scotland on July 8.

The school has a few spaces left for anyone interested in tae kwon do. Call 07714 323995 for further details.