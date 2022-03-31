Seven-time national champion says winning back-to-back Premiership titles with Peterborough Panthers would be a career highlight

Scott Nicholls at Panthers' press and practice day earlier this week.

Nicholls, who played a major role in winning the Grand Final with Panthers last October, admits he would love to do it again.

Rob Lyon’s side have made just one change to their side this season with talented Danish youngster Ben Basso replacing the retired Bjarne Pedersen.

Nicholls said: “I’m excited by the new season and new challenges and I’m confident of scoring plenty of points again. It would be amazing if we could win back to back league titles.

Panthers team manager Rob Lyon at the club's press and practice day earlier this week. Photo: David Lowndes.

“Everyone knows it’s hard to defend a league title because all the other clubs will feel they have a chance of winning it and they’ll want to beat the champions when we’re in town.

“But if we can somehow pull it off and win it again it would be up there with anything else I’ve done in the sport and I’d love to see it happen.

“I like the fact that we’ve kept the bulk of last season’s team for the old boys to come back and have another crack at it!

“Ben Basso is a good prospect from what I know about him and he’s a good replacement for Bjarne in the side. He’s also got Richard Juul with him at Peterborough and he was with Bjarne last season so it’s a familiar face in the pits for us all.”

Tickets have now gone on sale for the new season at the East of England Arena.

The reigning Premiership champions open up their home campaign on Monday, April 4, when Ipswich – including 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle – visit in League Cup action (7.30pm) start. King’s Lynn are also in a three-team group with the winners going onto race in the final. Belle Vue, Wolverhampton asnd Sheffield make up the second group.

And team boss Rob Lyon is keen to see his side make a winning start to the season.

“We’ll go into the League Cup looking to top that group, and to be honest I think we’ll be disappointed if we don’t,” Lyon said.

“We want to win the group and then face whoever is in the final from the other group, and it would be nice to get the first trophy under our belts.”

Purchasing online tickets will still be the fastest way to gain entry to the venue. Tickets purchased in advance will mean that whatever time you arrive you have a dedicated entrance which should stop a lot of queuing on the night.

Equally every month a draw will be made for a ticket holder to win an opportunity to watch racing from the centre green and a pits tour before the meeting.