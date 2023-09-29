The end is nigh for speedway in Peterborough with 53 seasons of race action coming to an end next month (Saturday, October 7) with a ‘Farewell’ meeting.
The first meeting at the East of England Showground was on June 12, 1970 and there has been league racing there every year since, with the exception of the pandemic-wrecked 2020 summer.
During that time, hundreds of riders have worn the colours of the Panthers – here’s seven who made a bigger impact than anyone else for one reason or another.
Panthers’ ‘seven from heaven.’
1. RICHARD GREER (ceentre)
1970-73, 1979-81. Appearances: 234. Points: 2,088. Peterborough-born , rode in the first meeting, went on to captain the side and to be clerk of the course and co-promoter and was also president of the Supporters’ Club. Photo: David Lowndes
2. IAN BARNEY
1980-92, 1994, 2000-03. Appearances: 397. Points: 3,376. The first Peterborough rider to win a major national title, being crowned Division Two Riders’ Champion in 1984. Barney holds the club appearance record. Went on to have a spell as team manager. Photo: David Lowndes
3. MICK POOLE
1985, 1988-90, 1992-93, 1995. Appearances: 217. Points: 2,373. Returned to the Showground after a year in the top-flight when the club was taken over and led from the front as top scorer and ever-present to help Panthers to their first-ever league title in 1992. Photo: David Lowndes
4. JASON CRUMP
1992, 1996-97, 1999. Appearances: 122. Points: 1,588. Signed for the Panthers as a 16-year-old on loan from First Division Poole in 1992, returned in 1996 in a club record £30,000 deal and was the first Peterborough rider to go on to win the World Championship (three times). Photo: David Lowndes.