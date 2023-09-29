News you can trust since 1948
Jason Crump (left) and Hans Andersen in racing action. Photo: Mike Patrick.Jason Crump (left) and Hans Andersen in racing action. Photo: Mike Patrick.
Jason Crump (left) and Hans Andersen in racing action. Photo: Mike Patrick.

Seven from heaven - The Peterborough Panthers riders who made the biggest impact in 53 years of racing at the Showground

The end is nigh for speedway in Peterborough with 53 seasons of race action coming to an end next month (Saturday, October 7) with a ‘Farewell’ meeting.
By Holeshot Media
Published 29th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

The first meeting at the East of England Showground was on June 12, 1970 and there has been league racing there every year since, with the exception of the pandemic-wrecked 2020 summer.

During that time, hundreds of riders have worn the colours of the Panthers – here’s seven who made a bigger impact than anyone else for one reason or another.

Panthers’ ‘seven from heaven.’

1970-73, 1979-81. Appearances: 234. Points: 2,088. Peterborough-born , rode in the first meeting, went on to captain the side and to be clerk of the course and co-promoter and was also president of the Supporters' Club.

1. RICHARD GREER (ceentre)

1970-73, 1979-81. Appearances: 234. Points: 2,088. Peterborough-born , rode in the first meeting, went on to captain the side and to be clerk of the course and co-promoter and was also president of the Supporters’ Club. Photo: David Lowndes

1980-92, 1994, 2000-03. Appearances: 397. Points: 3,376. The first Peterborough rider to win a major national title, being crowned Division Two Riders' Champion in 1984. Barney holds the club appearance record. Went on to have a spell as team manager.

2. IAN BARNEY

1980-92, 1994, 2000-03. Appearances: 397. Points: 3,376. The first Peterborough rider to win a major national title, being crowned Division Two Riders’ Champion in 1984. Barney holds the club appearance record. Went on to have a spell as team manager. Photo: David Lowndes

1985, 1988-90, 1992-93, 1995. Appearances: 217. Points: 2,373. Returned to the Showground after a year in the top-flight when the club was taken over and led from the front as top scorer and ever-present to help Panthers to their first-ever league title in 1992.

3. MICK POOLE

1985, 1988-90, 1992-93, 1995. Appearances: 217. Points: 2,373. Returned to the Showground after a year in the top-flight when the club was taken over and led from the front as top scorer and ever-present to help Panthers to their first-ever league title in 1992. Photo: David Lowndes

1992, 1996-97, 1999. Appearances: 122. Points: 1,588. Signed for the Panthers as a 16-year-old on loan from First Division Poole in 1992, returned in 1996 in a club record £30,000 deal and was the first Peterborough rider to go on to win the World Championship (three times).

4. JASON CRUMP

1992, 1996-97, 1999. Appearances: 122. Points: 1,588. Signed for the Panthers as a 16-year-old on loan from First Division Poole in 1992, returned in 1996 in a club record £30,000 deal and was the first Peterborough rider to go on to win the World Championship (three times). Photo: David Lowndes.

