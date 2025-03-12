Seb stars on National stage once more and British Masters success for PANVAC teammates

Andrea Jenkins in action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Seb Beedell won his 2nd National cross country medal of the season when a strong finish earned him Under 20 bronze at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in Nottingham.

​After finishing 4th in the National Cross Country Championship two weeks ago, the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC speedster did not want to miss out on a medal again. He didn't disappoint finishing five seconds clear of the 4th placed runner to add to the bronze he won with PANVAC at the National cross country relays.

Tobias Goodwin (133rd) and Felix Bowling (157th) also ran for Cambridgeshire in the under 20 race.

Four PANVAC athletes represented Lincolnshire in the senior ladies race. Molly Peel had a good run finishing 37th, with Hannah Knight 122nd, Ellie Rainbow 129th and Maggie Skinner 205th.

The Cambridgeshire senior ladies team boasted three runners from Yaxley. Kayleigh Longfoot led the trio by finishing 69th ahead of Abi Branston (219th) and Ellie Piccaver (236th).

Two further PANVAC ladies were in action for Cambs with Olivia Peach finishing 195th in the under 13 race and Freya Harris 217th in the under 17 event.

The club had three under 15 boys in action. Lewis Legge placed 49th in a Cambridgeshire vest. Lincolnshire runners Louie Hemmings and Finlay Smith finished 190th and 267th respectively.

Running for Cambridgeshire Harvey Hancock finished 115th senior man while Lincolnshire’s Noah Fell was the 275th under 17 home.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC’s Andrea Jenkins won the over 45 weighted throw and hammer at the British Masters Winter Throws Championship in Oxford. Jenkins threw the hammer 41.92m and achieved a distance of 13.61m in the weighted throw.

Simon Achurch made it three first places for the club when winning the over 50 javelin with a distance of 41.10m. Achurch finished 3rd in the discus.

**Helpston Harrier Ruth Jones scooped a £70 prize for finishing as 3rd lady in the Colwyn Bay 10 mile race. Though slightly disappointed with her time of 1:10.50, Jones was delighted to finish over six minutes ahead of her husband Brian who clocked a time of 1:17.06.