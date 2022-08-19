News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out

Sean sees off opponent and a hostile Scottish crowd on MMA debut

Sean Williamson of the Kingdom Fight team travelled all the way to Dunfermline, Scotland to make his competitive Mixed Martial Arts debut.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:21 am
fg
fg

And the long trip was worthwhile as a polished and hard-hitting display forced a second round stoppage of opponent McCauley Muir.

Kingdom chief AJ Jeffrey said: “The fight started off nice and competitive in the first round, however we noticed a huge hole in our opponent’s game and exploited it to get the stoppage.

"It was an interesting experience as we fought a local Scottish lad who the entire crowd was behind so it was nice and hostile as you could imagine!”

Sean Williamson (left) celebrates his victory in Dunfermline.

Most Popular

The result adds to an amazing year for the Yaxley-based club so far with wins in MMA, Muay Thai and Kickboxing for both the adults and junior team alike.

The club are grateful to sponsors Axel Roofing, Craig Carter Heating and Plumbing, Head 2 Head Barbers, AT Installations, Virtue Property and HD Teamwear.

Anyone wishing to join the club should visit www.ajs-gym.com

Dunfermline