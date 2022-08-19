Sean sees off opponent and a hostile Scottish crowd on MMA debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the long trip was worthwhile as a polished and hard-hitting display forced a second round stoppage of opponent McCauley Muir.

Kingdom chief AJ Jeffrey said: “The fight started off nice and competitive in the first round, however we noticed a huge hole in our opponent’s game and exploited it to get the stoppage.

"It was an interesting experience as we fought a local Scottish lad who the entire crowd was behind so it was nice and hostile as you could imagine!”

Sean Williamson (left) celebrates his victory in Dunfermline.

The result adds to an amazing year for the Yaxley-based club so far with wins in MMA, Muay Thai and Kickboxing for both the adults and junior team alike.

The club are grateful to sponsors Axel Roofing, Craig Carter Heating and Plumbing, Head 2 Head Barbers, AT Installations, Virtue Property and HD Teamwear.