Sean sees off opponent and a hostile Scottish crowd on MMA debut
Sean Williamson of the Kingdom Fight team travelled all the way to Dunfermline, Scotland to make his competitive Mixed Martial Arts debut.
And the long trip was worthwhile as a polished and hard-hitting display forced a second round stoppage of opponent McCauley Muir.
Kingdom chief AJ Jeffrey said: “The fight started off nice and competitive in the first round, however we noticed a huge hole in our opponent’s game and exploited it to get the stoppage.
"It was an interesting experience as we fought a local Scottish lad who the entire crowd was behind so it was nice and hostile as you could imagine!”
Most Popular
-
1
How to find room for Kwame Poku in the Peterborough United starting line-up to tackle Lincoln City
-
2
Peterborough United have good injury news ahead of clash with Lincoln City
-
3
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host Lincoln City seeking to build on Sheffield Wednesday win
-
4
Bali Mumba hits back at Peterborough United boss in 'disrespectful' row
-
5
Peterborough United warned they won't 'run over little old Lincoln', a look back at the memorable last meeting and team and injury news
The result adds to an amazing year for the Yaxley-based club so far with wins in MMA, Muay Thai and Kickboxing for both the adults and junior team alike.
The club are grateful to sponsors Axel Roofing, Craig Carter Heating and Plumbing, Head 2 Head Barbers, AT Installations, Virtue Property and HD Teamwear.
Anyone wishing to join the club should visit www.ajs-gym.com