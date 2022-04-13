Schoolgirls Hannah and Amber claim three British table tennis titles between them

Hannah Saunders with the spoils of her success in Guernsey.

The year four pupil at King’s School in Peterborough was part of the England squad which won all their matches before beating Scotland 6-4 in the team final.

And Hannah, who represents the crack Archway Club based on Lincoln Road, also claimed individual honours by beating the Welsh and Scottish number ones in the semi-final and final respectively.

Hannah had seen off the determined challenge of Archway clubmate Amber Lemmon in her quarter-final. Both girls are part of Archway’s HOPES squad - an elite youth traing squad.

Hannah Saunders (left) and Amber Lemmon with the team trophy won by England.

Hannah had lost to both number one players in the team event the previous day.

Amber, a year three pupil at Hampton Hargate, was also part of the successful England team.

England hammered both Guernsey and Jersey 10-0 and a combined Welsh team 7-3 before seeing off Scotland in a high quality final.

England non-playing team captain Teresa Moore commented: “I was really pleased with the way the girls performed and supported each other from the bench. These girls really impressed and have so much potential.”

Archway club spokesman Julian Tee added: “Congratulations to Hannah and Amber and also to Archway HOPES head coach Hong Hong Peebles whose tireless dedication and skills are helping all of our HOPES players to develop and win medals at national and international level.”

Archway run a team in the top division of the British League alongside their highly-rated youth set-up.