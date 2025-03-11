Sam does the heavy lifting to win a National silver medal

A successful lift for Samuel Ward at the English Age Group Championships. Photo: White Lights Media

​City man Samuel Ward displayed strength and character to claim an excellent second-placed finish in the England Age Group Championships at Oldbury Academy in Birmingham.

​Ward took part in the under 20 event and weighed in at 69.6kg which meant a heavier bodyweight class compared to his British Championships victory towards the end of last year.

The teenager wants to test himself against stronger and more experienced competitors to aid his progression in the sport, but the heavier weight category has not been without its technical challenges.

With that in mind the aim in Birmingham was to achieve 3 white lights (which confirms a successful lift) in all 6 of his selected lifts.

Samuel Ward in action at the English Age Group Championships. Photo: White Lights Media.

Ward’s first snatch lift of 90kg was a very easy opener, but his second snatch of 95kg was caught very high, even if it was a little unsteady.

His 3rd and the final snatch of 100kg, which he had failed at the British event last year, was so easy he felt that it could have been his opening snatch.

But overall the first 3 lifts had gone to plan. He did them as easily and impressively as he could without wasting too much energy.

Next up it was 3 ‘clean and jerks’. Ward opened with a good 120kg lift and then executed a 125kg lift easily.

There was plenty of pressure on his third lift of 130kg as he knew it would deliver second place if successful.

With that in mind he walked out, taking the 2 minutes time allowed, stepped up to the bar, took a deep breath and started the lift.

The first part of the lift was clean, technically very good and powerful, which allowed Ward a good base for the ‘the jerk’. He then dipped his legs and drove the bar above his head, struggling to find his balance at first, but he went on to get 3 white lights from the 3 judges to complete a successful and well planned competition.

Ward will continue to attend national training camps in a bid to win international selection.

He thanks all the people that support him especially his coach Steve Laidlow, and his home club, the Peterborough Weightlifting Club, Lincoln Road School, Millfield.

Samuel’s father Stephen won a weightlifting gold and five silver medals over two Commonwealth Games for England.