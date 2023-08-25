The Tigers turned to the Polish-based, Russian born ace after their move to sign in-form Panthers’ reserve Patryk Wojdylo broke down because of red-tape.

There were issues that prevented Wojdylo signing a two-way loan contract that would have let him ride for both the Premiership Panthers and the Championship Tigers for the rest of the season.

Wojdylo was stunned when the Scottish club had to out of negotiations and instead, they immediately switched their sights to Tarasenko, and they don’t envisage any similar hurdles to get him in their line-up from the beginning of next month.

Vadim Tarasenko. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tarasenko, the nephew of 2021 World Champion Artem Laguta who was axed by rivals King’s Lynn earlier this month, replaces fellow Pole Marcin Nowak and will make his debut against Oxford on September 8 subject to the approval of the board of British Speedway Promoters’ Limited.

Tigers’ boss Cami Brown said: “It’s a fabulous coup for Glasgow. We are bringing in a genuine superstar into the Cab Direct Championship.

“Vadim is world class and a great guy as well and we know our fans will be delighted with the news.

“It was tough to lose Marcin at this crucial stage of the season. He was massively popular at Ashfield and always will be.”

While Glasgow haven’t officially confirmed that they have been thwarted in their efforts to snap up big-scoring 24-year-old Wojdylo, Brown admitted: “It’s been a difficult week trying to replace Marcin. It was very challenging trying to finalise paperwork in one instance.”

Wojdylo confirmed on his own Facebook page that he was ready to join Glasgow and was on his way to Plymouth on Tuesday when the call came through that there were major red-tape issues.