Roll of honour at the end of the Peterborough & District Bowls League season

​The Peterborough and District Bowls League programme has concluded with Parkway A, Whittlesey Manor Buzzards and Blackstones winning their respective Premier Division titles.

​Parkway A continue to dominate the Midweek League competition with Whittlesey Manor Hawks again runners-up, and there were also title wins for Yaxley Kites, who make an immediate return to the top flight, East Community Wolves and Crowland Magpies.

In the Club 55 League, Whittlesey Manor Buzzards completed the league and cup double, winning the Premier Division for the fourth year running and the Mick Lewin Trophy for a second time. They also completed a league cup hat-trick by retaining both the Rowlett Cup and Munday Shield.

Elsewhere in the seniors league, there were divisional successes for Yaxley Spitfires, Parkway and Langtoft Red.

Blackstones reclaimed the Premier title in the Weekend League, with West Ward Panthers and Bourne Town winning Divisions One and Two respectively.

The presentation dinner is set for the Parkway Club on Friday, November 8.

HONOURS BOARD

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

Premier: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor Hawks; Division One: Yaxley Kites; r/u Wittering; Division Two: East Community Wolves; r/u Yaxley Eagles; Division Three: Crowland Magpies; r/u CoP Molins B.

CLUB 55 LEAGUE

Premier: Whittlesey Manor Buzzards; r/u City of Peterborough; Division One: Yaxley Spitfires; r/u Whittlesey Town Foxes; Division Two: Parkway; r/u Bourne Town; Division Three: Langtoft Red; r/u Crowland Choughs.

WEEKEND LEAGUE

Premier: Blackstones, r/u West Ward Tigers; Division One: West Ward Panthers; r/u Crowland Rooks; Division Two: Bourne Town; r/u Burrows Court.

KO CUPS

Rowlett Cup: Whittlesey Manor A; r/u Crowland; Rowlett Plate: Yaxley; r/u West Ward; Munday Shield: Whittlesey Manor A; r/u CoP Molins A; Munday Plate: Yaxley; r/u CoP City; Mick Lewin Trophy: Whittlesey Manor; r/u Yaxley; Lewin Plate: West Ward; r/u Longthorpe.