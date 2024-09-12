Roll of honour at the end of the Peterborough & District Bowls League season
Parkway A continue to dominate the Midweek League competition with Whittlesey Manor Hawks again runners-up, and there were also title wins for Yaxley Kites, who make an immediate return to the top flight, East Community Wolves and Crowland Magpies.
In the Club 55 League, Whittlesey Manor Buzzards completed the league and cup double, winning the Premier Division for the fourth year running and the Mick Lewin Trophy for a second time. They also completed a league cup hat-trick by retaining both the Rowlett Cup and Munday Shield.
Elsewhere in the seniors league, there were divisional successes for Yaxley Spitfires, Parkway and Langtoft Red.
Blackstones reclaimed the Premier title in the Weekend League, with West Ward Panthers and Bourne Town winning Divisions One and Two respectively.
The presentation dinner is set for the Parkway Club on Friday, November 8.
HONOURS BOARD
MIDWEEK LEAGUE
Premier: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor Hawks; Division One: Yaxley Kites; r/u Wittering; Division Two: East Community Wolves; r/u Yaxley Eagles; Division Three: Crowland Magpies; r/u CoP Molins B.
CLUB 55 LEAGUE
Premier: Whittlesey Manor Buzzards; r/u City of Peterborough; Division One: Yaxley Spitfires; r/u Whittlesey Town Foxes; Division Two: Parkway; r/u Bourne Town; Division Three: Langtoft Red; r/u Crowland Choughs.
WEEKEND LEAGUE
Premier: Blackstones, r/u West Ward Tigers; Division One: West Ward Panthers; r/u Crowland Rooks; Division Two: Bourne Town; r/u Burrows Court.
KO CUPS
Rowlett Cup: Whittlesey Manor A; r/u Crowland; Rowlett Plate: Yaxley; r/u West Ward; Munday Shield: Whittlesey Manor A; r/u CoP Molins A; Munday Plate: Yaxley; r/u CoP City; Mick Lewin Trophy: Whittlesey Manor; r/u Yaxley; Lewin Plate: West Ward; r/u Longthorpe.