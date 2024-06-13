Martin Rocky Owen with Billy Joe Saunders.

​Peterborough Police Boxing Club youngster Martin Rocky Owen is quickly making a name for himself.

​The 11 year-old’s unbeaten record is intact after a decisive win over David Price of West Ham BC at 35kg at the Smokey’s ABC show in Tilbury, Essex.

The London-based club are benefitting from the coaching of former world champion Billy Joe Saunders, but Rocky was undeterred and delivered a strong finish in the three-round bout to win comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocky produced some slick movement and devastating shots on the inside throughout the contest.

Patrick Connors (right) with professional boxer Ben Lilley from St Ives.

The Police Club have Alfie Baker and Alfie Pearce boxing in the prestigious Haringey BoxCup this weekend.

TOP YARD BC

At the St Ives Show, Top Yard Boxing Club’s Patrick Connors (15) made it 2-1 against rival Terry Mills from the host club in their trilogy bout at 58kg.

A close first round saw both using their jabs well trying to find each other out, but Conners started to land the cleaner punches in the second round to push his opponent back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connors kept it simple with straight shots, getting in and out of range, to land his scoring blows.

In the final round Connors again landed the jab, but also saw success success with the left hook and body shots when in close range.