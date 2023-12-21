Revenge was sweet for 13 year-old Peterborough Police Club fighter

​Peterborough Police Club boxer Kian Aragosa was selected from a massive Eastern Counties squad to take part in a specially selected show against the very best from the Home Counties in Bicester.

KIan Aragosa with Police Club coach Paul Goode.

The 13 year-old Nene Park Academy student took on Ethan Grey from the Hoddesdon ABC at 43kg.

Grey had beaten Aragosa at the prestigious Hull BoxCup in the summer, but a successful revenge bid was mounted, even though the Police Club lad was supported by regional coaches in his corner rather then his usual support group.

The city teenager came out very strong in the first round, landing quality long shots against a very tough front-foot fighter.

And the second and third rounds were dominated by Aragosa thanks to his skilful counter-punching.

Proud Police Club coach Chris Baker said: “This really was a quality display of boxing to beat Ethan on his home turf with unusual coaches supporting him.

"It was a proud moment for the club and for Kian himself. We now look forward to another action packed filled 2024!”

Aragosa has been an improving talent ever since he first stepped into the ring for a competitive bout in 2012, one he won with ease.

At the time coach Baker said: “Kian is a product of our coaching set up having moved up from under 10 gloves sessions into squad sessions.