Red hot Peterborough Panthers are back on top of the table after a fifth straight Premiership win

Panthers racer Bjarne Pedersen leads heat one in the win over Sheffield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Panthers beat Sheffield 54-36 as they rounded off their June fixtures with a fifth successive victory.

It was another solid team display as the Alwalton outfit again demonstrated why they are serious contenders for this year’s title.

Rain and remedial track work may have delayed the start, but it was certainly worth the wait on another stunning night of entertainment at the East of England Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panthers top scorer Scott Nicholls leads the way in heat three of the meeting against Sheffield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough team boss Rob Lyon said: “Tonight surprised me a little bit. We had the problems with the weather and the track before the start, but it turned out to be good and the boys just got on with it.

“It was a solid performance all the way through though against a good Sheffield outfit.

“I thought it would be a lot tighter, but the team spirit here is unbelievable at the moment and we just need to keep taking it one meeting at a time.”

All seven Peterborough racers won at least one heat with skipper Scott Nicholls leading the way with 10+2.

Panthers' Michael Palm Toft is in front in heat five of the win over Sheffield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bjarne Pedersen again managed paid double figures and while each Panther had their moments, it was teen talent Jordan Palin who stole the show.

Fresh from qualifying for the European Under-19 Final and producing a career best performance for Scunthorpe in the second division on Sunday, he capped off an unforgettable few days with his highest Premiership tally so far (7+1) and delivered some unbelievable race manoeuvres in the process.

The Crendon Panthers are aiming to make it six unbeaten at King’s Lynn on Thursday (July 1, 7.30pm) with Sheffield back at the East of England Arena on Monday, July 12 (7.30).

PETERBOROUGH 54: Scott Nicholls 10+2, Bjarne Pedersen 9+2, Ulrich Ostergaard 9, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Jordan Palin 7+1, Chris Harris 6+1, Hans Andersen 5+1.