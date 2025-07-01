RAF man flew home in the 5k Peterborough Grand Prix

Runner-up Brandon Ballard.

RAF Wittering-based Michael Kallenburg flew to victory in the second race of the Peterborough 5k Grand Prix series.

The Swansea Harrier won the Ferry Meadows race in a time of 15:35 with Orton-based Hunts AC ace Brandon Ballard pushing him all the way before finishing 10 seconds behind in second place.

The ladies race was won by Katie Vargeson of online running club Lonely Goats in a time of 18:04. Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Hannah Knight was runner-up in 18:20.

Peterborough & Nene Valley boasted six of the first 20 finishers with Zachary Stevens leading the way with a 6th place finish and a time of 16:07. Steve Wilkinson finished 11th in 16:42 with 12th-placed Kai Chilvers 12 seconds further back.

Ladies runner-up Hannah Knight.

Dan Lewis, Sam Ground & Ben Hannon placed 15th, 17th and 20th respectively. They were part of a big group of runners, and Lewis who clocked 17:13 was one second ahead of Ground, with Hannon another two seconds further back. Yaxley pair Jordan Buttigieg and Darren Wells were part of the same group. Buttigieg placed 18th in 17:15 with Wells 21st in 17:18.

Helpston's George Bailey placed 8th with a time of 16:19 with Bushfield Jogger Brian Corleys 9th crossing the line in a time of 16:30.

PANVAC over 60 Malcolm Tuff comfortably won his age group with a time of 18:16.

Yaxley’s Molly Speechley enjoyed a fine run finishing as 6th lady and first under 17 in a time of 19:22.

Other Yaxley ladies to run well included Ros Loutit who finished 17th in 21:07 and Vanessa Gunn who placed 22nd with a 21:38 clocking.

Maggie Skinner was the 2nd PANVAC lady home, finishing 8th with a time of 19:47.

Thorney’s Zion Demba and Kelly Maddy both went well. Demba finished 20th with a 19:58 clocking with Maddy 14th in 20:32.

Bushfield Joggers also had two ladies in the top 20. Laura Fountain was 16th in 20:39 with Ellena Olik 18th with a time of 21:08.

Finlay Smith of PANVAC was runner-up in the junior 3k race in a time of 10:04. Yaxley's Xander Gunn came in 3rd four seconds later.

PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn was the first local girl, placing 5th in 12:15