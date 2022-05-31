Racquetball action from the National Series tournament at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Home players Dan Soar, a former national singles champion, and teenager Callum McGurk won the men’s doubles at the UK Series event 14-12, 11-7 against a pair from Bournemouth.

And City of Peterborough’s Tim Millington won the B Grade final in five sets against Tim Rowland from Boston.

Fifty-one players took part in six events which included an over 70s competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthest travellers were from Newcastle and Bournemouth. The winner of the Open was Alexis Smith from Bournemouth.

The UK Series is the premier event for Racketball in the country with nine regional events and a national final in November.

Racketball is played on a squash court, but with a bigger and bouncier ball.