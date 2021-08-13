Quantity as well as quality led to a fine National League result for Peterborough & Nene Valley

Jamelia Henson recorded a first place and two thirds for Peterborough & Nene Valley in Chelmsford.

Andrea Jenkins and Simon Achurch both took on four events, while Jamelia Henson, Ellie Mae-Stokes, Sean Garmory, James Dods, Sean Reidy and Alastair Phelan all competed in three.

Jenkins and Achurch dominated the throwing competitions as they have done in the colours of Nene Valley Harriers and now Peterborough and Nene Valley AC for almost 15 years. The peerless pair won four events between them, and contributed important points in their other events

Young thrower Dods has been a useful addition to the club after joining earlier in the year from Northampton AC.

Andrea Jenkins was in great form for Peterborough & Nene Valley in Chalemsford.

Dods threw 14.03m to win the shot and also won the discus. Dods’ season’s best of 15.61m places him fourth in the national shot put under 23 rankings, and 16th in the combined senior and under 23 stakes.

Ellie-Mae Stokes threw the javelin 31.79m to secure maximum points. Stokes also performed well in the long and triple jumps.

Jamelia Henson won the B long jump, and finished third in both the B shot and discus.

Sean Garmory was runner up in the 400m in a time of 50.99, with Dave Brown a comfortable winner of the B race with a 51.63 clocking.

Garmory also ran the 100m and joined Dave Brown, Sean Reidy and Alastair Phelan in the 4 x 400m relay which they won in 3:26.52. Brown is currently second in the national over 40 rankings, but would be top if he’d run under 51.00.

Alastair Phelan secured runners up spot in the B 200m and 400m hurdles, and Sean Reidy clocked 58.71 for second place in the 400m hurdles, as he continued his comeback from injury

Alex Ingham won the javelin with a throw of 52.19m and Alex Hampson and Archie Rainbow made short work of the 800m with Hampson first in the A race in a time of 1:56.15. Rainbow won the B race finishing within a second of Hampson’s time.

Tomi Ogunyoye won the high jump with a 1.95m jump while Angus Bowling vaulted 3.51m to also earn maximum points.

Helena Darragh won the 800m in 2:25.31 and Ellie Rainbow placed third in the 1,500m. Jessica Dixon-Walker took the honours in the B high jump while Chloe Finlay missed out on a 10,000m personal best by a tenth of a second when finishing as runner up in 10:43.89.

Nathan Bunting ran a useful 9:15.35 for third spot in the 1500m while Abraham Jones finished third in the B 100m as did James McDonald in the 3,000m steeplechase.