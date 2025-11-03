Punch perfect performances from the Wolves Den boxing pack as they achieve a clean sweep in Sweden

Wolves Den boxers, from the left, Westley Smith, CJ McAllister and Elliot Cameron.

Boxers from the city’s Wolves Den club achieved a clean sweep of successes in Sweden.

CJ McAllister, Elliott Cameron and Westley Smith all won international box cup titles at the ‘King of the Ring’ tournament in Borås, a competition that attracts 700 boxers from all over Europe. The three lads contested 21 rounds between them and lost only two.

Smith took on Swedish National champion Elias Persson in his final and weathered an early barrage from the home fighter before taking control with his pinpoint accuracy. The city teenager won that first round, lost the second, but finished the stronger by using fancy footwork and aggressive pressing against a tiring opponent to claim his first international box cup title on points.

Cameron had to take on Netherlands number one Nick Van Den Haspel in his final. The Wolves Den lad dominated this fight landing one powerful left hook to take the first round and in a blistering final 20 seconds of the fight he almost knocked down a boxer who had won his previous 14 bouts. Cameron was an easy points winner.

The Wolves Den pack of boxers and coaches in Sweden.

McAllister fought another member of Sweden’s national team, Erwa Abdalla, in his final and claimed his club’s third gold medal after a terrific display. McAllister showed patience and delivered impressive counter punching before also showing off some aggressive punching bursts against the body and head of an outclassed opponent to claim the unanimous points win.

McAllister had to win two earlier fights to reach his final. He first saw off a 100-fight veteran from Netherlands Diego Fernando Payan despite suffering a final round cut from a headbutt. McAllister then beat Swedish number one Peter Ahlberg, a boxer who had fought in five European Games

Smith despatched Norwegian number two Ilias Adan in his semi-final after showing the class that earned him a recent UK bronze medal

Cameron’s semi-final was his first fight of the season, but he delivered a punch perfect performance against two-time Scottish champion Lewis Findlay who struggled to land a blow in retaliation.

The Wolves Den pack are next in action in Germany later this month.