Proteus Canoe Club stars in great form in their own winter slalom event at Orton Mere
Meakins won the K1 and C1 Women’s classes, while Stegeman took the honours in the C1 Men’s event and the C2 doubles competition with clubmate Jason Reid.
Sally Atkinson and Carys Jones of Proteus were the runners-up to Meakins, while Ollie Stegeman finished behind his father in the C1 Men’s race.
Ollie Stegeman was successful in the K1 Men’s race beating fellow Proteus man Morgan Paul.
Other Proteus winners were Beth Kirby in the SUP Women’s race ahead of teammate Louse Royle and Devan Crawford in the SUP Men’s race who pipped Reid into second.
SUP is stand-up paddleboard racing, K1 is for kayaks and C1 for canoes.
Proteus is leading the way in bringing SUP Slalom to the country. It's the birth of a paddlesport and Proteus are the pioneers.
The city club are working with other canoe clubs to establish a winter series of non ranking slalom events.
The ranking season currently runs from March to October, but clubs are keen to compete throughout the winter.
The club are also raising money for a defibrillator.
Proteus host another winter slalom event on February 25.
All photos David Lowndes.