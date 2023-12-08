​Eloise Meakins and Mick Stegeman were double winners for the Peterborough-based Proteus Canoe Club at the club’s Winter Slalom event at Orton Mere.

Mick Stegeman in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Meakins won the K1 and C1 Women’s classes, while Stegeman took the honours in the C1 Men’s event and the C2 doubles competition with clubmate Jason Reid.

Sally Atkinson and Carys Jones of Proteus were the runners-up to Meakins, while Ollie Stegeman finished behind his father in the C1 Men’s race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Stegeman was successful in the K1 Men’s race beating fellow Proteus man Morgan Paul.

Beth Kirby in action in the stand-up paddleboard event

Other Proteus winners were Beth Kirby in the SUP Women’s race ahead of teammate Louse Royle and Devan Crawford in the SUP Men’s race who pipped Reid into second.

SUP is stand-up paddleboard racing, K1 is for kayaks and C1 for canoes.

Proteus is leading the way in bringing SUP Slalom to the country. It's the birth of a paddlesport and Proteus are the pioneers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city club are working with other canoe clubs to establish a winter series of non ranking slalom events.

Carys Jones in slalom action. Photo: David Lowndes.

The ranking season currently runs from March to October, but clubs are keen to compete throughout the winter.

The club are also raising money for a defibrillator.

Proteus host another winter slalom event on February 25.