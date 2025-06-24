Pride in defeat at the Alexandra Palace for Top Yard Boxing Club's defending champion

By Alan Swann
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
Shae Gowler with coaches Bilal Javed (left) and Akif Shirazi (right).placeholder image
Shae Gowler with coaches Bilal Javed (left) and Akif Shirazi (right).
Top Yard Boxing Club teenager Shae Gowler lost nothing in defeat at the Haringey Box Cup at the Alexandra Palace.

The 19 year-old was a returning champion, but he was pipped on points in his semi-final after a high-class contest against Louie Ward from the ‘Ropes and Glory’ Club in Chatham, Kent.

The pair had fought over 120 bouts between them and it showed in an elite level 63.5kg contest. The first two rounds were full of toe-to action so both needed to win the third and final round.

Gowler appeared to enjoy the better of the exchanges and land the cleaner shots, but the judges’ verdict was 3-2 in favour of Ward after a real crowd-pleaser.

Gowler had beaten Lewis Fleming from Southampton unanimously on points in his quarter-final.

